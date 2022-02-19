Melania Trump said a school refused to accept her charitable donation, calling it a ‘politically-motivated decision’

Former first lady Melania Trump.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Melania Trump said a computer-science school refused a donation from her over politics.

She was “disappointed but not surprised” and said “supporting children” shouldn’t be political.

She also said media coverage has hurt her charitable efforts for America’s kids.

A computer-science school rejected Melania Trump’s offer of a charitable donation for scholarship funds, the former first lady said in a statement on Friday.

The school was not named, but Trump said it was founded in Silicon Valley and has a campus in Oklahoma. She said the school initially agreed to work with her new initiative, “Fostering the Future,” which is focused on education and scholarships for kids, but then told her it was backing out.

“They would not accept scholarship dollars for deserving students — even as an anonymous gift. It was made clear to me that the school’s Board of Directors organized a politically-motivated decision,” Trump said.

She said she was “disappointed but not surprised” and that “this is not the first time where politics got in the way of my mission to support children,” adding “supporting children is not, and should never be, part of a political agenda.”

The New York Times reported the description of the school matched Holberton School, a computer-science school based in San Francisco that has a campus in Tulsa.

The school did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, but confirmed to The Times that Trump had tried to make a donation.

“We were approached about a scholarship by her team but never reached an agreement on the logistics of the scholarship,” Julien Barbier, the school’s chief executive, said.

Trump also criticized the media in her statement and said it is working against her charitable efforts to help America’s children.

