Melania Trump hints at second term as First Lady

Melania Trump couldn’t help but tease a potential return to the White House.

The former First Lady hinted at the possibility of moving back into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. as her husband Donald Trump continues to hint at a potential 2024 run for office.

“Never say never,” she said on Fox & Friends Weekend on Sunday.

The former FLOTUS said the pair “achieved a lot in four years,” and lamented “biased” treatment during their time in office.

Speaking to host Pete Hogseth, Melania said she enjoyed her time living in the capital from 2017 until 2021.

“I like Washington, D.C. I know it operates completely different than any other city but I really like it there and I enjoyed living in the White House,” she said.

“To be First Lady of the United States was my greatest honor. I think we achieved a lot in the four years of the Trump administration. I enjoyed taking care of the White House. It was my home for a while. I understood it is the people’s house. It was a privilege to be there.”

Donald and Melania Trump speak to the media before boarding Marine One. Lagencia Grosby / BACKGRID

Melania touched on the troubling state of the country at the moment, saying it’s “sad to see what’s going on if you really look deeply into it.”

“I think a lot of people are struggling and suffering and what is going on around the world as well. It’s very sad to see and I hope it changes fast,” she added.

Trump is openly teasing a potential 2024 bid and has blamed President Joe Biden for mismanaging relations with Russia — pointing out that Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t invade neighboring nations while he was in charge.

Former U.S. first lady Melania Trump gives a speech during a reception she hosted on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS

The former president, who has spent months holed up in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort, has taken steps to suggest his interest in another White House run.

He’s hired staff in Iowa and his “Save America” political action committee reported more than $110 million in the bank in March — more than the Democratic and Republican National Committees combined.

“We did it twice, and we’ll do it again,” the former president told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida in February. “We’re going to be doing it again a third time.”