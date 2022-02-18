Melania Trump calls press ‘dream killers’ over charity report

Melania Trump called the press “dream killers” in a fiery statement released Friday, in the wake of a report that raised questions about the former first lady’s post-White House fundraising.

“The media has created a narrative whereby I am trying to act in an illegal or unethical manner,” Trump said in the statement, released Friday. “That portrayal is simply untrue and adversely affects the children I hope to support.

“Those who attack my initiatives and create the appearance of impropriety are quite literally dream killers,” she went on. “They have canceled the hopes and dreams of children by trying to cancel me.”

The statement comes days after the New York Times reported that a Florida agency had opened an inquiry into whether a Trump-affiliated “Tulips and Topiaries High Tea” event violated a state law that requires organizations to register before soliciting charitable fundraisers.

Melania Trump pictured with her husband, then-President Donald Trump, in May 2020. REUTERS

The April event in Naples, which was selling VIP packages up to $50,000, would benefit Trump’s “Be Best” initiative called “Fostering the Future,” which offers scholarships to children who have been in foster care, the Times said. The report looked at former President Donald Trump and his family’s profit-making efforts in the year since the Republican was ousted from office.

No charities named “Fostering the Future” or “Be Best” were registered in Florida, the Times noted — but Trump said in her statement that she doesn’t operate a charitable organization and was a guest of the tea event in Naples. A nonprofit called Gen Justice is the recipient of the funds, she said.

“Gen Justice is an award-winning, charitable organization fighting to mend the broken child protection system through nonpartisan policy changes and a pro bono Children’s Law Clinic,” Trump said in her statement. “Gen Justice is compliant with Florida State registration requirements for 501(c)(3) entities.”

Trump’s statement comes days after the New York Times’ report questioning the former first lady’s charitable activities. AP

She also claimed a computer science school with a campus in Oklahoma backed out of an agreement that would have provided scholarships through the “Fostering the Future” effort — which she dismissed as a “politically-motivated” decision.