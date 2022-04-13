Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft sends Lions fans over the edge

Normally we like to break down some prominent mock drafts as they’re released and analyze the haul for the Detroit Lions. But with the latest offering from ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., Lions fans didn’t need to wait to react.

It’s been about as well-received as a blizzard during Spring Break.

Kiper’s three selection for the Lions are definitely against the grain from most contemporary mock drafts:

No. 2 overall: Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner

No. 32: Georgia S Lewis Cine

No. 34: Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

Most fans seem just fine with Cine. But the reaction to a cornerback at No. 2 overall and a player who will almost certainly miss the 2022 season with an Achilles injury at No. 34 is a tough sell for a lot of Detroit fans (and media).

Note: Many of these come in reaction to a tweet from Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. Not all are family-friendly.

