Mel Kiper’s latest 2022 NFL mock draft features pair of former Alabama stars

The 2022 NFL draft is rapidly approaching. With the annual three-night event roughly one month away, the scope of who might get drafted where is beginning to narrow.

While Alabama typically has numerous players selected on the first night of the draft, this year may be different. Only two former members of the Crimson Tide are expected to be drafted in the first round, according to ESPN Draft expert Mel Kiper’s latest 2022 mock draft.

Some programs long for two players to be drafted in the first round; for Alabama, it’s a down year.

Kiper has both offensive tackle Evan Neal and wide receiver Jameson Williams being drafted.

Next … Neal drops a few spots.

Evan Neal (OT) – No. 5 OVR, New York Giants

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Kiper has Neal going to the Giants at No. 5 overall, which is still impressive, but somewhat of a drop from his once-projected landing spot of No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Neal is a massive tackle who can overpower defenders in the run game and move his feet as a pass-protector. Andrew Thomas, the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft, looked much better in Year 2 and could stay at left tackle, pushing Neal to the right side. Neal also played some guard at Alabama, and he could be great there too. This is a big season for quarterback Daniel Jones, so the Giants have to keep him upright,” writes Kiper.

Next … Jameson to an Alabama-heavy team.

Jameson Williams (WR) – No. 21 OVR, New England Patriots

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Williams was at one point expected to be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2022 NFL draft. However, a torn ACL in the national championship game forced him to fall a few spots, but remain in the first round. Now, he’s projected to land with the Patriots, who are led by quarterback Mac Jones and running back Damien Harris, both former Alabama stars.

“I projected Williams here in my debut mock in mid-January, and it is a nice fit. Williams, who tore his ACL in the national title game, had a tremendous season for the Crimson Tide, with 1,572 yards and 15 scores. He said at the combine that he’s ahead of his schedule in his recovery, but it’s possible he misses a chunk of the season while rehabbing. New England could afford to wait for a receiver with true No. 1 upside who could be a star for years to come. And we know Belichick has a history of taking Alabama stars,” writes Kiper.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!