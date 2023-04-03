Mel Gibson Remembers ‘The Passion Of The Christ’ Star Christo Jivkov – The Hamden Journal

The Passion Of The Christ producer, director and co-writer Mel Gibson is mourning Christo Jivkov, one of the stars of his 2004 blockbuster, who died Friday night in Los Angeles after a long private battle with cancer. He had just turned 48.

Getty Images

“My dear friend Christo has lost his heroic battle with cancer. Right to the last moment he was filled with hope and his spirit was strong,” Gibson said. “I’ll miss him but I know his suffering is over and he has eternal bliss. God keep him.“

Jivkov played John opposite Jim Caviezel and Monica Bellucci in The Passion Of the Christ, which grossed $612M worldwide. After the movie came out, he remained in touch with Gibson, with the two meeting a number of times over the past 19 years. Jivkov was expected to be involved in the long-rumored sequel if/when it came to fruition.

Actor-producer Jivkov also was known for his starring role as Giovanni de Medici, in Ermanno Olmi’s 2001 feature The Profession of Arms, which swept the 2002 David di Donatello Awards with nine wins, including Best Film.