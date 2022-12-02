Mel B says Geri Horner is among biggest celeb ‘d***heads’

Mel B and Geri Horner walk on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone, 2019. (Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Mel B has said her fellow Spice Girl Geri Horner is one of the biggest “d***heads” in showbiz, along with James Corden.

The singer — aka Scary Spice — made the claim as she appeared on The Big Narstie Show.

Presenter Mo Gilligan asked Mel to dish on her fellow celebs, saying: “Who is the biggest d***head celebrity you’ve ever met?”

Read more: Mel B shocked by white dominance in middle America filming new documentary

And she replied: “So, there’s a few. James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me!”

Mel B on the show alongside Jordan Stephens. (James Veysey/Channel 4)

When Gilligan pointed out that Horner is Mel’s bandmate, she explained: “I know, I love her to bits but she’s really f****** annoying.”

She also suggested that she mentioned Corden after his recent restaurant scandal.

“I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting — we all work for the same thing,” she said.

“So you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

Mel B called Geri Horner ‘annoying’. (Reuters)

In October, Corden came under fire from the owner of New York restaurant Balthazar, who accused him of being rude to staff over an omelette.

He later addressed the issue on The Late Late Show, telling his viewers that he “made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking [the omelette] myself”.

“And it is a comment I deeply regret,” he said.

Mel B said James Corden hasn’t been very nice. (PA)

Mel B is on The Big Narstie Show on Channel 4 on 2 December at 11.05pm.

Read more: Spice Girl Mel B confirms engagement and opens up on romantic proposal

She is one of the celeb guests alongside actor and presenter Jordan Stephens, comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, Billy Billingham from SAS: Who Dares Wins and social media star Alhan Gencay.

Watch: This Morning chaos as alarm bells end Mel B interview