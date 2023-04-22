Mehdi Hasan Blames 1 Person For The Rise Of Donald Trump

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan on Thursday firmly put blame for the rise of former President Donald Trump — and Trumpism — on Fox Corp. Chair Rupert Murdoch.

“All roads lead back to him and Fox,” Hasan said during a deep dive analysis of the influence that Murdoch has exerted on America for decades and the pivotal role his media properties played in promoting historical events such as the United Kingdom’s Brexit vote to leave the European Union.

Fox News “laid the groundwork” for Trump’s presidency with its divisive rhetoric and granted Trump hours of free airtime — even allowing him to appear on his own “Mondays With Trump” segment,” Hasan noted.

