Meghan McCain slams NH Libertarian Party for cheering dad’s death

Meghan McCain lashed out at the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire over a heartless social media post celebrating the fourth anniversary of her father John McCain’s death.

The political party’s official Twitter account on Thursday shared a post featuring a photo of the late Republican senator’s daughter sobbing beside his flag-draped coffin.

The photo of the grieving Meghan McCain was accompanied by the message: “Happy Holidays.”

Meghan McCain responded by unleashing a tweet thread blasting the libertarians for mocking her pain and grief.

The veteran lawmaker and Vietnam War hero died on Aug 25, 2018, aged 81, after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The senator’s outspoken eldest daughter wasted no time tearing into the Libertarian Party’s tweet mocking her grief.

“This is hideous – even by twitters (sic) standards,” she seethed. “I really fear for the future of the world and how we have come to treat each other – especially on social media.”

The former co-host of The View added: “I hope no one ever does anything like this to any of you.”

McCain, who’s been a public figure for most of her 37 years, remarked that she has gotten “sadly used to” having her pain and grief used as fodder for “comedians.”

“This photo is the most pain I’ve ever been in – physically, emotionally – worse than any moment of childbirth,” the married mom-of-one said, referring to her image at her dad John’s coffin. “I thought it was going to kill me.”

She added: “But I didn’t and it made me the woman I am today. I’m made of steel.”

McCain added that she survived losing her beloved father with the help of God, friends and family, intense therapy and medication.

“I am not ashamed of feeling pain publicly,” she continued. “I’m just not going to be harassed for being sad at my dads (sic) casket or let anyone else feel ashamed of their pain.”

The longtime political commentator ended her Twitter thread with a barb directed at libertarians, writing: “it’s truly a mystery why no one ever takes Libertarians and their failure of a pseudo political party seriously…”

Many online users have sided with McCain and blasted the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire over its scornful tweet.

Former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who identifies as a libertarian, slammed the post.

“This is a horrible, disgusting tweet. I already know the response will be that McCain advocated wars and military actions that are horrible and disgusting,” he wrote.

“That doesn’t justify being cruel to his family and loved ones. If you want to bring people to libertarianism, show humanity.”

But the party’s official Twitter account, which has 23,000 followers, remained uncowed by the scathing words of criticism, and further doubled down on calling out its political opponents, which it labeled “war criminals.”

“Wait until you see what we tweet when the Clintons finally kick the bucket,” the party gleefully tweeted early Friday. “If we don’t dance on the graves of war criminals, who will?”