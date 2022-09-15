Meghan McCain Gives Take On Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro Takes Jab At Former Co-Host – The Hamden Journal

Meghan McCain left The View at the end of Season 24 in 2021 and the search to fill the conservative chair was extensive, a fact that the former daytime talk show host relishes. Following McCain’s departure from the ABC program, producers auditioned women over the course of the season landing on Alyssa Farah Griffin and upping Ana Navarro to permanent co-host.

During an interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, McCain gave her take on the two co-hosts that ultimately replaced her.

“It took a year and two people to replace me, which makes me feel good and I get to take that,” she said on the September 13th episode of Andy Cohen Live, which you can watch in the video above.

McCain had a hot take on Farah Griffin and took shots at the former White House Director of Strategic Communications during the Trump administration.

“I don’t know her at all. The only thing I know about her is her family. She comes from an extremely, extremely controversial background. Her dad is a very famous homophobe and racist who started birtherism. He’s actually the person that invented Obama’s birtherism. So that’s what I know about her. And that’s not necessarily a reflection of her,” McCain said.

After making the remarks about Farah Griffin, McCain wished “her the best of luck” as her job was about to “get hard when midterms come.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Navarro opened up a Q&A with her followers on Instagram. One of the questions was if she missed McCain on The View to which the political commentator asked, “Who?” Despite both identifying as Republicans, Navarro and McCain clashed at the “Hot Topics” table many times.