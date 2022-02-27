Meghan Markle’s Mother Doria Ragland Joins Daughter and Prince Harry at NAACP Image Awards

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland

Earl Gibson III/NAACP

Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland joined her daughter and Prince Harry at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

Ragland, 65, wore a sleek black dress for the occasion as she accompanied Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, in celebrating their acceptance of the President’s Award, which recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service.

The Duchess of Sussex recognized her mother at the end of her acceptance speech at the awards show, which aired on BET.

“My mom’s here with us tonight, and we all feel very proud,” Meghan said.

Ragland has maintained a relatively low profile, but was able to spend more time with her daughter since she and Prince Harry moved to the Los Angeles area in 2020.

Prince Harry, (L-R), Meghan Markle, Tamika Johnson and Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Show at The Switch on Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Burbank, CA. Exclusive – NAACP Image Awards, Gala Reception, Los Angeles, California, USA – 26 Feb 2022

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Last July, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex honored both of their families by naming their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana, nicknamed Lili.

The name is a nod to both Queen Elizabeth’s family nickname, Lilibet, and Meghan’s childhood nickname, Flower, according to a statement shared by Meghan and Harry shortly after their daughter’s birth.

Though she has largely remained out of the spotlight, Ragland has long showed her support for Meghan’s family — from helping care for her first-born child Archie Harrison in May 2019 while her daughter and son-in-law stayed at Frogmore Cottage, to photographing the Sussex family’s 2020 Christmas card.

Prince Harry (L) and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accept the PresidentÕs Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Show at The Switch on Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Burbank, CA.

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Shortly before their move to California, a source told PEOPLE that Meghan “definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother,” who works as a social worker and yoga instructor.

A royal family friend also told PEOPLE at the time that Meghan and her mother “are so close,” adding, “Harry really gets on well with her too.”

“Any new mom wants her own mom around at this time,” the friend continued, “so it’s great.”