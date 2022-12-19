Meghan Markle was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson — here are 5 things to know about him

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson in 2011.Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Meghan Markle was previously married to film and TV producer Trevor Engelson.

They split in 2013 after two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Engelson produced the 2010 Robert Pattinson film “Remember Me,” in which Meghan had a cameo role.

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson were married for two years, but they were together for almost a decade in total.

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson in 2005.Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Meghan Markle, then 23, and Engelson, then 28, began dating in 2004 and got married in 2011 at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Their ceremony was “about 10 minutes long,” according to The Sun, but the wedding celebration took place over four days.

The couple split in 2013 citing “irreconcilable differences.” It’s not clear exactly what broke them up, but Meghan did land her role on the show “Suits” shortly after they wed. According to “Women’s Day,” Meghan’s move from LA to Toronto and her hectic schedule became too much for them to bear.

Engelson is a producer and has worked on some projects you’ve probably heard of.

Trevor Engelson attends FX’s “Snowfall” Season 5 Premiere on February 17, 2022.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Engelson, now 46, is a manager and executive producer in Los Angeles. He made the Hollywood Reporter’s Next Generation 35 Under 35, and he’s worked on several high-profile projects, including the 2010 Robert Pattinson film “Remember Me,” in which Meghan had a small cameo role, and the FX series “Snowfall.”

Engelson once pitched a project about a man whose ex-wife marries a prince, reportedly inspired by his own experience.

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson.Michael Kovac/ WireImage/Getty Images

In 2017, Fox reportedly green-lit a show, produced in part by Engelson, about a man who must share custody of his child after his ex-wife marries a British prince.

Deadline said at the time that “the lead characters are not based on Markle or Engelson,” and that Meghan was not involved with the show, but that the idea came out of a conversation Engelson had with another producer about what would have happened if he and Markle had kids and he had to share custody with Prince Harry and the British royal family.

No news of the show’s production or release has been announced since, leading us to believe it never got past the pilot.

After his split from Meghan Markle, Engelson dated “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel.

Bethenny Frankel.Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“I met this guy as a romantic interest. His name is Trevor,” the “RHNY” star said on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show in April 2018, according to Us Weekly. “I met him in Chicago and we were supposed to go out, and I ended up seeing him one time and he’d been texting me. He’s a producer in LA. He told me that he was married before. He’s divorced [now]. He was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show ‘Suits.'”

However, Frankel said that their relationship didn’t go beyond a business one after Engelson pitched her the idea of a TV show about a group of businesswomen.

“He looks a little bit like my ex, which scares me,” she said. “We bypassed the romantics and went into the business. But I don’t know there’s something there. There’s something salacious about doing a TV project with Meghan Markle’s ex.”

Engelson has since found happiness with millionaire heiress Tracey Kurland.

Trevor Engelson and Tracey Kurland attend the screening of Netflix’s “The After Party” on August 15, 2018.Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Engelson began dating Kurland, now 36, in November 2017, four years after his split from Meghan. They tied the knot on May 11, 2019, roughly a year after Meghan and Prince Harry’s televised royal wedding. They share two children, daughters Ford Grace Engelson, born in August 2020, and Sienna Lee Engelson, born in November 2021.

