Meghan Markle visits Texas shooting memorial to lay wreath

Meghan Markle visited Texas on Thursday to pay her respects to the 21 victims killed at an elementary school in Uvalde.

Photos showed the Duchess of Sussex laying a bouquet of white roses at a memorial for the victims who were gunned down Thursday at Robb Elementary School.

Markle, 40, was dressed casually in jeans, a T-shirt and a baseball cap.

Markle gazed at the crosses to honor the 19 children and two teachers fatally shot during Tuesday’s attack while ignoring questions from reporters, according to the Los Angeles Times.

She then placed the white roses tied with a purple ribbon at a cross for 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, the newspaper reported.

“You will be missed,” someone scrawled on the boy’s memorial.

She was accompanied by a bodyguard who appeared to be Alberto Alvarez, who was with Michael Jackson the night he died in June 2009.

Exiled royal Prince Harry and Markle reportedly recently hired Alvarez, 45, as their bodyguard. The 37-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth was photographed earlier this week bicycling in Montecito, California, while being accompanied by the hulking chaperone.

President Biden said Wednesday he would also visit Uvalde with first lady Jill Biden in the coming days to “hopefully bring some little comfort to the community.”

“As a nation, I think we must all be there for them,” Biden said. “And we must ask, when in God’s name will we do what’s needed to be done.”

