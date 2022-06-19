Meghan Markle Supporters Fire Back Online At Leaked ‘Bullying’ Report – The Hamden Journal

Reports cited a spokesperson for Markle denying all claims of bullying, adding she was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”

Online, supporters of Markle smelled a rat.

#RoyalFamilyLied don’t let up 😤😤😤

You don’t smear someone and expect your smearing allegations to go quietly. — FaRah 💎 (@JaJaFaRah1) June 19, 2022

Why is that #MeghanMarkle has never been accused of such behaviour until she worked for the #Royalfamilylied . Absolutely everyone who has met her&worked with her says she is the kindest and most considerate person. the real bully is #princewillam & KP staff who called her names! pic.twitter.com/aHEO3EsgNk — Zuu SugaCane💃🏿🇿🇦🇳🇬🇬🇧❤️ Brazen Hussy💃🏿 (@Mrs_K_Suleiman) June 19, 2022

So Buckingham Palace leaked the existence of a bullying investigation (4 days before the Oprah interview) but not the results? Excuse me but this is BULLSHIT. Meghan has been bullied by the RF and didn’t say half what she went through on the interview #RoyalFamilyLied https://t.co/ID8JgnEsMW — Julia (@Julia44993) June 19, 2022