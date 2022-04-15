Meghan Markle stuns in all-white Valentino suit at Invictus games reception

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception for friends and family of competitors of the Invictus Games at Nations Home at Zuiderpark on April 15, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

First stop: Windsor Castle. Next up: the 2022 Invictus Games.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in The Hague, Netherlands after visiting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in England. The couple, who live in Montecito, California, attended a welcome reception for the multi-day event, which is a Paralympic-style sports competition founded by Prince Harry in 2014 for “wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women.”

Markle wore a white Valentino suit for the first Invictus Games events. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meghan Markle looked stunning in a flare-legged, all-white Valentino pantsuit. She paired the oversized double-breasted blazer and matching trousers with pointed-toe Aquazzura cream heels and a white Maison Valentino shoulder bag with gold chain detailing.

The mother of two also wore a camel trench coat but seemingly thought it was better suited for one of Invictus’s youngest fans — a newborn baby.

Meghan Markle offered her coat to a mother walking with a newborn baby as temperatures dropped. (Photo:ANP/ Getty Images)

According to a tweet from Omid Scobie, royal correspondent and author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, a woman walking alongside the Sussexes was holding an infant and Markle handed the mom her coat to cover the baby up as temperatures dipped.

“En route to the venue, the couple were escorted by #TeamNetherlands competitors and family—one of whom was proudly carrying a newborn. Noticing the sudden drop in temperature, Meghan quickly handed over her coat to the mom to help keep the baby warm,” read the tweet.

Fans loved the sweet interaction and shared how special they thought the moment was in the replies.

“A good mother is a good mother to everyone’s child,” read one tweet.

“She’s so so good – love this woman,” read another.

Hours before the Friday evening reception, Harry and Meghan met with members of Team Ukraine. Last month, four members of the Invictus community died during the Russia-Ukraine war. Around the same time, the Sussexes announced they made donations to “a number of organizations working on the ground to support the people of Ukraine,” including The Halo Trust, The Kyiv Independent and Chef José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen.

Both Harry and Meghan are expected to deliver remarks during Saturday’s opening ceremony.

Prior to arriving in the Netherlands, the duke and duchess made their first joint visit to the royal family in two years.

In March 2020, the couple stepped back from duties as senior members of the royal family.

