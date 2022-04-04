Meghan Markle requested this song at wedding to Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leave their wedding ceremony on May 19, 2018. (Photo: Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding extravaganza wasn’t epic enough already, Idris Elba has revealed a detail about the evening reception that followed, attended by the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams.

And the Luther star and professional deejay would know, because he spent some time spinning the tunes that night in May 2018.

Elba co-hosted Saturday’s episode of the BBC’s 1Xtra’s Rap Show With Tiffany Calver, during which Calver asked him about the songs that got everyone dancing at the fete. He explained that it was Whitney Houston’s 1987 pop hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” — “they went off” — and “Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre from 1999. The Dre track was “Meghan’s choice,” he said.

Idris Elba and his now wife, Sabrina Dhowre, attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo: Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Markle, who became the Duchess of Sussex that day, is one of many who still appreciate the song. The video for it reached 1 billion views on YouTube in February, after Dre and featured artist Snoop Dogg, performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, alongside Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

The evening reception was very exclusive, with 200 guests compared to the 600 who saw them swap vows and attended a more formal reception earlier in the day. Prince Charles hosted at Frogmore House, a royal retreat for hundreds of years that’s about a mile from Windsor Castle.

Afterward, a source told People, “It was a huge dance party, everyone was letting loose and had a blast.” They described the evening as “not stuffy at all” and “just fun.” According to them, Elba wasn’t the only celebrity keeping the crowd happy: At one point, George Clooney “hopped behind the bar and was mixing drinks for guests.”