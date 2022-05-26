Meghan Markle pays her respects to 21 victims of Texas school shooting

Meghan Markle has traveled to Uvalde, Texas to pay her respects at a memorial set up in honor of the 19 children and two teachers killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The duchess — now living in her native California after she and husband Prince Harry announced their formal break from the royal family in 2020 — laid a bouquet of white roses near a series of crosses bearing blue heart plaques and the names of the 21 victims killed in the school shooting.

The AFP reports that Markle, 40, quietly walked around — her head bowed and arms crossed — the makeshift memorial situated outside Uvalde County Courthouse. The royal wore a baseball cap, jeans, T-shirt and sneakers for her unannounced visit.

The duchess paid her respects to the 21 victims of the Uvalde school shooting. (Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Markle’s visit comes amid reports that her estranged father, Thomas Markle, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Monday.