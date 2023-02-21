Meghan Markle has been ‘upset and overwhelmed’ by portrayal on ‘South Park’ episode: report

Meghan Markle is reportedly not too happy with how she’s been portrayed on Wednesday night’s episode of the adult comedy show “South Park” titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour.”

A source told The Spectator that Markle has been “upset and overwhelmed” by the episode’s release and is “annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all.”

Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not directly named in the episode, it featured characters described as Canadian royalty and dubbed “the prince and his wife,” which clearly parodied the couple. In the parody, the young royal couple beg for privacy while drawing attention to themselves in a spoof-like way.

The show also calls the “wife” character a “sorority girl, actress, influencer and victim,” to which she replies, “Yeah, that’s totally me.”

The prince and his wife, who wears a dusty pink outfit that clearly resembled Markle’s outfit for Trooping the Colour in 2018, also plug the prince’s book — “Waaagh” — the cover of which strongly spoofs Prince Harry’s bestselling memoir “Spare.”

The episode is packed with jokes, innuendoes and thinly-veiled references, and it ruthlessly skewers Harry and Markle in traditional “South Park” style.

At one point during the episode, the prince and his wife make an appearance on the talk show “Good Morning Canada.” The two walk in holding placards demanding privacy before sitting down to discuss the prince’s new memoir.

During the talk show conversation, the host asks, clearly referring to Markle’s former TV show “Suits” and career in Hollywood: “Isn’t it true sir, that your questionable wife has her own TV show and hangs out with celebrities and does fashion magazines?”

He adds, “Well, I just think that some people might say that your Instagram-loving b—- wife actually doesn’t want her privacy.”

“How dare you, sir!” the prince shouts angrily. “My Instagram-loving b—- wife has always wanted her privacy!”

The prince and his wife hold signs that ask the public to respect their privacy.

Royal commentator Neil Sean said that there could be legal ramifications due to the latest episode of the comedy show.

“Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister. This appears to be their course of action rather than laughing it off, enjoying the moment and showing the world that they get the joke,” Sean wrote. However, he did note that the creators of “South Park” have yet to receive anything.

A representative for Meghan Markle did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.