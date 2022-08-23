Meghan Markle Debuts ‘Archetypes’ Podcast On Spotify – The Hamden Journal

Meghan Markle unveiled the first episode of her new Spotify podcast Archetypes, welcoming debut guest Serena Williams and promising a series “where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”

Today’s debut episode arrives nearly two years after Markle and husband Prince Harry, under their Archewell Audio banner, signed an exclusive multiyear deal with Spotify. Next week’s episode will feature an interview with Mariah Carey.

Also featured in today’s episode is Dr. Laura Cray, a UC Berkeley professor and expert on gender in the workplace.

During the Williams conversation, Prince Harry drops by, apparently unexpected. “You wanna come say hi?,” Markle asks. “Look who just popped in.”

Other notable moments include Markle and Williams reflecting on embracing ambition from a young age, the struggles they felt as new mothers with careers in the public eye, and Williams discussing her decision to pivot from tennis toward new experiences such as writing for Vogue.

Listen to the episode below.

Archetypes is produced by Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Media. Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, serves as Executive Producer alongside Terry Wood and Catherine Cyr. Archewell Audio’s Executive Producers are Rebecca Sananes and Ben Browning. Spotify Studio’s Executive Producers are Dawn Ostroff, Julie McNamara and Courtney Reimer.