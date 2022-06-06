Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share birthday portrait of 1-year-old daughter Lilibet — and she’s a redhead

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a new portrait of their daughter, Lilibet. (Photo: Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a rare new portrait of their daughter, Lilibet, on the occasion of her first birthday. Known as “Lili,” the duke and duchess’s youngest child turned 1 on Saturday, June 4 amid celebrations in the United Kingdom for her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

The portrait lensed by photographer Misan Harriman — who also photographed Meghan’s pregnancy announcement — reveals Lilibet to be a redhead, taking after her father Harry. Wearing her short, red curls secured with a large white bow, the tot poses in a pale blue dress for the birthday photo.

Yahoo U.K. royal executive editor Omid Scobie reports that the couple — who reunited with the extended royal family for some of the London festivities honoring the queen last week — welcomed “close friends and family” to their Frogmore Cottage residence near England’s Windsor Castle on Saturday. There, they celebrated their daughter’s birthday with an “intimate backyard picnic” featuring a custom cake from Claire Ptak, the baker who created their own lemon-flavored wedding cake back in 2018.

Lilibet’s first birthday also drew well wishes from other members of the royal family, including aunt and uncle Kate Middleton and Prince William, though it’s unclear who attended the gathering in her honor.

Born a year and a half after her parents — who also share 3-year-old son Archie — announced their formal exit from the royal family, Lilibet was given a name honoring her roots. Her first name is a nod to the queen’s childhood nickname, while her middle name, Diana, honors her late paternal grandmother, Princess Diana.