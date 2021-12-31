Meghan King Vows to “Mom the S–t” Out of 2022 After Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup

Meghan King is dedicating 2022 to her kids.

After closing one chapter of her life, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star is ready to move on. “2022 resolution,” she captioned a Dec. 30 Instagram photo of her three kids on the beach in Florida. “I’m gonna mom the s—t outta this year. Top that. Go ahead, whadya got.”

Meghan’s vow to her kids comes shortly after she confirmed her breakup from her husband of two months, Cuffe Biden Owens. “I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” she wrote in a Dec. 27 Instagram Story post. “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out.”

After a whirlwind romance, Meghan, 37, and Cuffe, 42, tied the knot on Oct. 11 during an intimate ceremony in Pennsylvania. The duo’s wedding took place at the home of Cuffe’s parents, Valerie Biden Owens and Jack Owens. Among the attendees? Cuffe’s relatives, including his uncle, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

As for how the pair met, Meghan told Brides in October, “We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke. By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

While there’s been speculation about the reason for the duo’s split, Meghan, who resides in St. Louis, confirmed distance was not an issue for her Cuffe, who was based in Los Angeles prior to their marriage. “Cuffe lived with me. We didn’t have any distance,” she said in a Dec. 29 statement to E! News. “We lived together every day since the day we met. There was no Cali/MO distance. There was zero long distance whatsoever.”

Prior to posting her New Year’s resolution on Dec. 30, Meghan—who shares 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes with ex-husband Jim Edmonds—thanked her loved ones for their support during this difficult time.

“Thank you for all your messages,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Thank you for holding space for me. Thank you for lifting me up. You all are good people and I appreciate you.”

Cuffe has not publicly commented on the breakup.

