Meghan, Harry snubbed for Kate and William over ‘toxic’ fears: expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were likely snubbed by New Zealand’s former prime minister in favor of Princess Kate and Prince William, according to Princess Diana’s former butler.

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern was announced earlier this week to be joining the Board of Trustees of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ prestigious Earthshot Prize project.

Paul Burrell, who worked for Diana for over 10 years until her sudden death in 1997, believes that Ardern’s move was motivated by not wanting to partner up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Jacinda has seen that Harry and Meghan’s world is becoming toxic and they are only celebrities,” Burrell told GB News.





“They are not ambassadors for the world and William and Kate are. Look at the difference between the two couples, one who worked tirelessly for Britain, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth.”

Burrell said the Sussexes “just basically want to be as famous as possible and as rich as possible.”

“So Jacinda’s looking at the long game,” he went on, adding, “She’s looking at what she should do to help William and Kate, and that’s the right decision.”





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were snubbed by Ardern in favor of Princess Kate and Prince William, according to Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell. Getty Images





Burrell (pictured) said that Prince Harry and Meghan “are not ambassadors for the world, and William and Kate are.” Getty Images

Prince William, the heir to the throne, on Tuesday said it was “an honor” to welcome Ardern to the Earthshot Prize team.

“Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission,” he said in a statement.

“Four years ago, before The Earthshot Prize even had a name, Jacinda was one of the first people I spoke to, and her encouragement and advice was crucial to the Prize’s early success.”





Prince William on Tuesday said it was “an honor” to welcome Ardern to the Earthshot Prize team. ZUMAPRESS.com

“I am hugely grateful to her for joining us as she takes the next steps in her career,” William added.

For her part, Ardern said she’s “humbled and excited” to be working alongside William and Kate.

“Since its inception, I’ve believed Earthshot’s power to encourage and spread not only the innovation we desperately need but also optimism,” she said in a statement. “Solutions are within our reach if we invest, support, and accelerate them globally.”

Ardern stepped down as Prime Minister of New Zealand in Jan. 2023 after being elected in 2017.

She admitted she doesn’t have the energy to continue in the role despite previously announcing her intentions to run for a third term.