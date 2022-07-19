Megha Ganne disqualified from U.S. Girls’ Junior; Yana Wilson, 15, one back

The second highest-ranked player in the field is heading home after just 18 holes at the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur.

Megha Ganne, who at No. 16 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking is ranked behind only No. 5 Tsubasa Kajitani in this week’s 156-player field, was disqualified following her opening round on Monday for signing for an incorrect score. According to Golf Digest, Ganne signed for a par on the par-4 17th hole and first-round 70; she had actually made bogey at No. 17 and shot 71.

“The player unknowingly signed her scorecard for a lower score, and under Rule 3.3b (3) was disqualified,” the USGA said in a statement. “She came to us shortly after realizing her mistake.”

Meanwhile, Yana Wilson, the 15-year-old who advanced to last year’s Girls’ Junior quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Rose Zhang, fired a 4-under 69 at the par-73 Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Wilson, who missed a birdie putt on her final hole, is a shot off the lead, held by 18-year-old Canadian Lauren Zaretsky, who will play college golf for Texas Tech beginning this fall.

“Today, I feel like I just played some chill golf, just really relaxed,” said Wilson, who beat ANWA winner Anna Davis in a playoff at the AJGA Annika Invitational earlier this year.

Wilson is one of five quarterfinalists or better in this year’s field. Reigning semifinalist Karen Tsuru shot 70, Katie Li carded 72, and U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball runners-up Kaitlyn Schroeder and Bailey Shoemaker opened in 72 and 74, respectively.

Kynadie Adams, an incoming Alabama freshman and a member at Olde Stone, shot 74. She has boyfriend and last year’s U.S. Junior Amateur champion Nick Dunlap on her bag.

“That’s pretty special,” said Adams, who hit the opening tee ball. “It’s not something many people get to do, especially in this big of an event. I was glad to hit the fairway and get off to a good start.”