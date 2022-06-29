Megan Thee Stallion Sets The Internet Ablaze With Bodacious Twerk Video

Megan Thee Stallion is setting social media ablaze with her new twerking video. The Grammy-winning artist showed off her bodacious moves at a private gathering with some friends as Megan twerked in their face and treated them to scintillating lap dancing.

The 27-year-old was also kind enough to broadcast her mouth-watering skills on the internet. Social media users remain forever grateful for the gift.

On Monday, Megan put on a show for her fans in England, performing at U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival, WWD reports. After captivating the audience as usual, Megan took the opportunity to speak up against the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“You know it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call out these stupid ass men,” the musician said on stage as she called out the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn abortion rights. “Texas really embarrassing me right now, y’all. That’s my home state. The motherf**king hot girls and hot boys do not support this bulls**t. My body, my motherf**king choice.”

Megan also encouraged the crowd to chant “my body, my motherf**kin’ choice.”