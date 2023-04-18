Megan Thee Stallion Says She Fell ‘Into a Depression’ After Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to share the full story of her life after Tory Lanez assaulted her—and how, behind the scenes, she hid her mental health struggles and the effects of the trauma on her from the public.

“I wish I could have handled this situation privately,” she told ELLE in a new as-told-to. “That was my intention, but once my attacker made it public, everything changed. By the time I identified my attacker, I was completely drained. Many thought I was inexplicably healed because I was still smiling through the pain, still posting on social media, still performing, still dancing, and still releasing music.”

On Instagram Live shortly after the incident, Megan said she was shot multiple times in the foot by Tory after leaving a party in July 2020. Her medical report obtained by Page Six indicate doctors found three major bullet fragments in her feet after the attack; in June 2022, Megan told Rolling Stone, “I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now.” Megan first named Tory as her attacker in August 2020.

Megan told ELLE that she hid the effects of the trauma publicly despite the dismissive comments some people said about it. “I persevered, even as people treated my trauma like a running joke,” she recalled. “First, there were conspiracy theories that I was never shot. Then came the false narratives that my former best friend shot me. Even some of my peers in the music industry piled on with memes, jokes, and sneak disses, and completely ignored the fact that I could have lost my life. Instead of condemning any form of violence against a woman, these individuals tried to justify my attacker’s actions.”

She kept strong, but privately, she struggled greatly: “The truth is that I started falling into a depression,” she admitted. “I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about. I wondered if people even cared anymore. There would be times that I’d literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I’d have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion.”

Story continues

In December 2022, Tory was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm; and negligent discharge of a firearm. It marked the beginning of the end of that chapter—and a milestone in Megan’s journey to healing. “When the guilty verdict came on Dec. 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them,” she said.

In the months since, Megan took time privately to focus on her mental health. “These last few months, I’ve been healing after being in such a dark place,” she said. “The physical and mental scars from this entire ordeal will always sting, but I’m taking the appropriate steps to resume my life. I’ve spent the last few months off social media and taking time off for myself, spending time with my dogs, hanging out with my manager, Farris, and doing a lot of praying.”

“Navigating these emotions without my mom or great-grandma has been challenging,” she added. “Growing up, they always made me feel like I could dust myself off, get back up, and keep going. I still miss their guidance and reassurance. At the same time, I’m thankful that this situation brought me closer to one of my cousins. I talk to her every single day, but it never clicked that she was my best friend until I endured this experience.”

Now, “I’m in a happier place, but I still have anxiety,” she said. “Talking about being shot still makes me emotional. I’ve started journaling as a way to better process my thoughts, hopes, and fears. Prayer has also played a therapeutic role in my healing, because I can have honest and unfiltered conversations with God without any judgment.”

“But that’s the process of healing: It’s an ongoing process with moments of fear and uncertainty mixed in with blissful realization,” she noted. “I’ve accepted this chapter of my life as part of my journey, but I will not allow it to define my journey. I’ve been dragged through the mud, but I’m so happy that I’m able to finally come out of it with a new perspective.”

You can read Megan’s full as-told-to here.

You Might Also Like