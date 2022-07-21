Megan Rapinoe Roils The ESPYs With Brittney Griner Reminder – The Hamden Journal

Megan Rapinoe took a brief moment at tonight’s ESPYs during her acceptance speech for Best Play honors to acknowledge the plight of the WNBA’s Brittney Griner, currently being held in Russia on drug possession charges.

What was intended as a nice gesture instead blew up the internet, as Rapinoe haters emerged to slag the sentiment and the sentimentizer, with Rapinoe supporters firing back. To make matters worse, Rapinoe and Katie Ledecky had their names mispronounced in the ESPYs live setting.

A few of the Twitter streams:

Megan Rapinoe really doesn’t want to give Russia any draft picks you can tell https://t.co/nEmqSpCdIu — Jason Dill (@TRICHERATOPS_) July 21, 2022

Megan Rapinoe: “We shouldn’t be dressing up and having awards shows while Brittney Griner is still in Russia” said while dressed up and being a part of an awards show — Uncle Moe (@Unclemoe63) July 21, 2022

Few things in life worse than Megan Rapinoe speaking — Dave Wade (@pabawlmoreguy) July 21, 2022

I wish nothing but the best for Megan Rapinoe. I also personally identify that today is Opposite Day for me. — Corey Brackney (@CBrack25) July 21, 2022

Putin when he hears Megan Rapinoe trying to scare him during her #ESPYS2022 speech pic.twitter.com/72ksX9l5vi — MANDO 🛸 (@MandoTrading) July 21, 2022

I love it whenever megan rapinoe wins anything because I know it makes so many bigots so butthurt. #espys — kelli caplinger 👱🏻‍♀️ (@kelli__green) July 21, 2022