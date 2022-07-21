Megan Rapinoe Roils The ESPYs With Brittney Griner Reminder – The Hamden Journal

Megan Rapinoe Roils The ESPYs With Brittney Griner Reminder – Deadline

Megan Rapinoe took a brief moment at tonight’s ESPYs during her acceptance speech for Best Play honors to acknowledge the plight of the WNBA’s Brittney Griner, currently being held in Russia on drug possession charges.

What was intended as a nice gesture instead blew up the internet, as Rapinoe haters emerged to slag the sentiment and the sentimentizer, with Rapinoe supporters firing back. To make matters worse, Rapinoe and Katie Ledecky had their names mispronounced in the ESPYs live setting.

A few of the Twitter streams: