U.S. soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan join U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone to announce a $24 million settlement, including a new equal pay resolution. Rapinoe, Morgan and Cone talk to “CBS Mornings” about how they reached an agreement and the details on the settlement.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.