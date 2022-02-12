Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman to Host 2022 Independent Spirit Awards

The Independent Spirit Awards have lined up power couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman to host the 2022 awards show.

In a shared statement, Mullally and Offerman said they were “sincerely excited” about their emcee duties.

“We hope to get a little rowdy, but it’ll mainly be legitimate cinematic discourse. Although, with the two of us involved, it’s more likely to be intercourse. Either way it’ll be legit,” they joked.

Film Independent president Josh Welsh called the pair “the dream team,” writing, “Why have just one host when you can have two? We’re delighted to have Megan and Nick onboard to bring the magic back to the beach. I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us!”

Mullally is arguably best-known for her long-running role as Karen Walker on NBC’s Will & Grace, while Offerman spent several years playing Ron Swanson on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. Mullally and Offerman even guest-starred as love interests for each other on their respective shows.

Offerman currently co-hosts NBC’s Making It and appears in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy. He’s also part of the cast of Amazon’s upcoming League of Their Own series. Mullally’s other credits include Where’d You Go, Bernadette?, The Disaster Artist and Why Him? The pair also lend their voices to the Fox animated series The Great North.

The pair follow in the footsteps of past Spirit Awards hosts Melissa Villaseñor, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen and Kristen Bell, Patton Oswalt, Andy Samberg, Joel McHale, Sarah Silverman, Samuel L. Jackson, Queen Latifah and John Waters.

The 2022 Independent Spirit Awards are set to take place in person, on the beach in Santa Monica, after last year’s show went virtual amid the pandemic. The show is set for March 6 and will air on IFC and stream on AMC+ at 5 p.m. ET.

