Megan Harris enjoying opportunity working the Super Bowl during Penn State internship

Somerset Area High School alumna and Penn State University senior Megan Harris is preparing to graduate in the spring. But Harris is taking 10 days away from the classroom for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Harris is working at Super Bowl LVI with the NFL Communications staff.

She received a faculty recommendation from a professor at Penn State. Harris and two other Penn State public relations students were chosen by Mike Signora, the senior vice president of football & international communications for the NFL and a Penn State alumnus, to join his team for this unique opportunity at the Super Bowl.

“My professor has given this recommendation to so many amazing people in the past,” said Harris. “This is a growing tradition. I want to make Penn State proud because the university helped prepare me for this moment.”

Working in LA

Harris arrived in Los Angeles on Friday. She and her classmates began work on Sunday. They are spending much of the early part of the week working sun up to sun down at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“We are assisting in the league’s media relations efforts throughout the week,” Harris said. “We are transcribing press conferences with the NFL commissioner, teams, players, the league and the halftime show.”

Harris is performing work behind the scenes that often goes unnoticed. She is making significant contributions to ensure everything leading up to and through the Super Bowl go off without a hitch.

“We hand out media credentials on radio row and walk around there to make sure everything is running smoothly,” she said. “There are huge news outlets from all over the world here. It is truly an international event. It is incredible to see everyone who is here. There are a lot of celebrities and influencers here as well.”

Harris had never been to Los Angeles before. While she is spending the majority of her time working, Harris is enjoying the sights and sounds while in the City of Angels.

“This is such a beautiful city. You know you are surrounded by influential people and celebrities,” she said. “It is an amazing place for the NFL to host the Super Bowl this year.

“The environment is as if you are already at the Super Bowl even though we are working at the convention center. Fans are waiting to see players and coaches. Every time I walk into the convention center, I try to take it all in.”

NFL Honors

On Thursday, Harris will be assisting with NFL Honors. The awards show, which debuted in 2012 in Indianapolis, recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2021-22 season.

“Is like the Emmy’s of football,” Harris said. “We are going to be setting up for that, and we will be helping players and other attendees through the red carpet. We are the ones who will be holding signs to let everyone know who is coming down the red carpet.”

Super Bowl Sunday

Harris is still unaware of what her jobs will consist of on game day but knows she will be working at SoFi Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday.

“I believe we will be setting up the press box, getting things ready such as credentials to anything the press needs,” Harris said. “There are more than 2,000 press organizations attending this week.”

Special experience

Not every college student is given this opportunity to work on one of the grandest stages in all of sports. Harris’ hard work and dedication inside and outside of the classroom has provided the 2018 Somerset grad and former tennis player this chance to make a name for herself at the professional sports level.

“Getting to see how big of an event this actually is and all of the details that go into it, to be a small part of this is really special,” Harris said. “The people surrounding you are the people who put this show on every year.

“It is amazing to be around seasoned professionals within the NFL and the media members. The things that take place before the Super Bowl are bigger than the game itself. These moments have been so incredible thus far.”

Making connections

Harris became involved with the Association for Women in Sports Media (AWSM) at Penn State. She also runs the Barstool Sports social media pages for the university. Harris has built connections at Penn State and is now doing so with the NFL.

“I was a part of this organization that got me rolling in sports,” Harris said of AWSM. “I became the president my junior year, and that made me want to have a career in sports. There were girls who I knew from AWSM that I connected with. They work for the Buccaneers, Chiefs and Steelers, and they have all told me that this is going to change my life in the best way possible.”

Working for the NFL at the Super Bowl will be something Harris cherishes for the rest rest of her life.

“This is the biggest game of the year, and the biggest honor for me to be a part of it,” Harris said. “Knowing we will be representing one of the biggest brands in the world in the NFL, it is a huge responsibility and something we take very seriously at Penn State.”

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can Be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on Twitter @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset alumna, Penn State student Megan Harris working the Super Bowl