Megan Fox sparks split rumors by deleting Machine Gun Kelly pics

Actress Megan Fox deleted Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram page. (Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Megan Fox has fans wondering about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress, 36, has fueled speculation that she and the “Bad Things” rapper, 32, have split up by removing images of him from her Instagram page. Though Fox had recently paid tribute to her fiancé after last Sunday’s Grammys ceremony, that post and all other traces of her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star, whose real name is Colson Baker, were seemingly deleted over the weekend.

Fox does also not appear to be following Baker. As podcaster Amanda Hirsch of Not Skinny but Not Fat pointed out, the Transformers star is instead now following Eminem, with whom Baker has had a troubled relationship. While Fox starred in the music video for Eminem and Rihanna’s 2010 track “Love the Way You Lie,” the rapper and Baker have famously slammed each other in their music lyrics. Fox’s other Instagram followers are Harry Styles and Timotheée Chalamet.

The mom of three also raised eyebrows with her latest Instagram post, which features a series of photos of the star posing, both alone and with a male friend, in a revealing black corset top while in what appears to be a public bathroom. The last slide in the photo carousel shows audio-less video of an envelope burning in a fire pit.

Fox gave the footage a cryptic caption, which features a quote from the opening lyrics of the Beyoncé song “Pray You’ll Catch Me,” from her Lemonade album.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” Fox wrote.

The post left many of Fox’s 20 million followers wondering if Fox was calling Baker out for infidelity. When one fan responded, “He probably got with Sophie,” Fox wrote back, “Maybe I got with Sophie” along with a fire emoji. Emily Ratajkowski, meanwhile, added this comment: “Obsessed with you.”

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to representatives of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Fox and the musician got engaged in January of 2022, with Baker popping the question “beneath the same branches we fell in love under.” In a video on his Instagram page, which is still there, the singer and actor posted a video of the diamond and emerald ring he gave her, calling it “two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” The couple infamously referred to each other as “twin flames.”

Fox’s video of the engagement has since been deleted from her grid. At the time, Fox stated how the couple was destined to be together, and even “drank each other’s blood” as a testament to their devotion.

The couple started dating in May 2020. Fox was previously married to Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green for a decade, and the two share three children.