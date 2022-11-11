Megan Fox shares revealing behind-the-scenes photos from transformation into Princess Zelda

Megan Fox shares photos from her racy transformation into her Legend of Zelda couples costume with Machine Gun Kelly. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

We always knew Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were otherworldly.

The Jennifer’s Body actress dropped even more photos from their busy Halloween. The latest shows them fully outfitted as Princess Zelda and Link — elf ears and all.

For her Legend of Zelda look, it was all about the flowing long blond locks, with ears poking out just so, as well as a burgundy corset and a long white skirt with one very, very hard-working front flap. The 36-year-old also had on over-the-knee gold boots, a crown (with peep toes and laced all the way up) and white fingerless gloves.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, wore a brown top, boots and hat along with jeans to help bring to life the Nintendo game characters. He carried a knife that he had holstered across his body.

Among the behind-the-scenes images was one of a topless Fox after getting her makeup done. While in the makeup chair, she had her arm across her chest holding up a bra that she had partially removed.

Apparently Fox is a fan of the ears, captioning the post, “Very seriously looked into elf ear modification after this.” She tagged singer Grimes, who has expressed interest in having elf ear plastic surgery, saying, “Let me know if you find someone.”

The couple, who met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, had a busy Halloween. These were the costumes the wore the night of to Delilah’s nightclub. However, they also dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for the Casamigos party days before. And then there was the controversial costume — with Fox in black lingerie “receiving communion” from her partner, who was dressed as a priest. That one makes the new leg slits seem very PG.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Fox and Kelly, who each have children with previous partners, have been engaged since January. They’ve been slowly planning their wedding, but the fact that they didn’t elope on the beach days after meeting (like the real Pam and Tommy) has led to a lot of speculation as to when (and whether) it will happen.

The most recent on that, via Us Weekly, is that while they haven’t set a date they’ve been “secretly planning” while also “working hard on themselves.”

If a wedding comes to fruition, we can’t wait to see what they wear.