Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Hours After Hinting at Machine Gun Kelly Split

Megan Fox is removing her online presence — at least, for the moment.

The actress, 36, deleted her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, hours after she shared a post on the social platform that hinted at a possible breakup between herself and Machine Gun Kelly.

In the post, Fox uploaded a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit.

She captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade, writing, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Taurus premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

In the comments section of Fox’s last post, before she went off the grid, one fan suggested that Kelly, 32, was unfaithful in the couple’s relationship, writing, “He probably got with Sophie.”

In response, Fox joked that it could’ve been her, commenting, “Maybe I got with Sophie” alongside a single fire emoji.

Fox was absent from the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Saturday night, where Kelly performed, a source told PEOPLE. However, the pair attended Drake’s party together on Friday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The Till Death star had also wiped all photographs and videos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page, including a post announcing their engagement in January 2022. (Kelly, meanwhile, still has posts featuring Fox on his profile.) Fox also followed Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for years, before she deleted her account. That brought her total follow count to three.

Representatives for both Fox and Kelly did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s prior request for comment.

The pair met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, and though production was quickly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, were spotted spending quality time together shortly after.

Fox joined MGK last weekend for the 2023 Grammys, where he was nominated for best rock album.

The two walked the red carpet in matching metallic ensembles, with the rapper wearing a silver Dolce & Gabbana suit and gray mesh top, while Fox was photographed in a white Zuhair Murad gown featuring a mesh corset. They were last photographed together following Kelly’s performance at a Super Bowl party Friday night.

Kelly appeared alone at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at the Talking Stick Resort & Casino in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday night. At the event, the musician opened up for The Chainsmokers.