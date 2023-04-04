Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together in Hawaii amid Relationship Issues

The pair were seen having dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel on the state’s Big Island Monday night

Lester Cohen/Getty for The Recording Academy Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking some time away.

The duo was spotted in Hawaii on Monday, having dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel on the state’s Big Island, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ. The pair dined for around an hour before leaving the restaurant and waving to fans, per the outlet.

Fox, 36, and Kelly (real name: Colson Baker), 32, were visiting the Aloha State with Kelly’s 13-year-old daughter Casie.

Reps for both Kelly and Fox did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

After the Jennifer’s Body actress hinted at a potential breakup in February, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE they’re “in therapy” but Fox is “having a hard time trusting” Kelly following rumors of his infidelity. She has since denied those reports, saying, “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Ethan Miller/Getty Images Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly

The insider told PEOPLE, “This is really boiling down to not working. There have been points where they haven’t been speaking; it’s been that bad.”

Another source explained that the Midnight in the Switchgrass costars are in contact and “still working on their issues,” adding, “Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now.”

The latter insider noted that the couple has “always had kind of a tumultuous relationship,” which has “never been easy; it’s always been very up and down.”

“Megan was thrilled when they got engaged, though. She really loves him,” the source added. “She was never one to casually date, so she put her whole heart into their relationship. She isn’t happy now, though. She took her engagement ring off a while ago, and it’s not back on.”

Fox notably appeared without the engagement ring on her finger when she flew solo at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty last month.

The couple appeared to hit a rough patch in February when Fox completely deactivated her Instagram account shortly after hinting at a potential breakup between her and her “Twin Flame” musician fiancé by deleting all traces of him from the profile.

At the time, she uploaded a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit and captioned that post with lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” from the singer’s 2016 album Lemonade, writing, “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

A source told PEOPLE on March 14 that Fox and Kelly are “still trying to sort through things, but most of their friends think it is likely over,” adding, “They’re just not ready to totally call it yet.”

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. He proposed to Fox in January 2022.

