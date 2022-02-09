Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Finalize Divorce 2 Years After Breakup

UPDATE: Though Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are far from single, they are now legally so.

E! News has learned that a judge finally signed off on Megan and Brian’s final divorce judgement, and they are now officially divorced.

The couple wed in 2010 and welcomed three children during their marriage, before announcing their split nearly two years ago.

Since then, have both moved on with new partners. Megan is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, while Brian is expecting his first baby with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess.

Megan initially filed to separate from the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor in November 2020, after they tied the knot in 2010. At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

The former couple then filed their divorce judgement in October 2021, a source told E! News at the time.

However, the duo faced a setback when a judge returned their judgement in December for multiple procedural reasons, according to the document obtained by E! News. Before they could call themselves legally single, new paperwork had to be submitted due to errors, including an incomplete Declaration For Default and the inability for them to waive their Declarations of Disclosure.

Their divorce has been a long time coming. Back in May 2020, Brian shared that he and Megan had begun going their own ways at the end of 2019.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me and I’ve always been honest with her,” he said on the With Brian Austin Green podcast.

He added, “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.”

Of course, Megan and Brian didn’t let their pending divorce stop them from moving on in their new relationships. Brian went public with Sharna more than a year ago, revealing last January, “She’s super responsible and she’s super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now.” (More recently, they took their love to the dance floor and competed side-by-side on the show.)

Megan has been dating MGK for several months following their meet cute on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Last February, a source close to the Transformers actress told E! News she was excited to finalize her divorce from Brian to be with MGK. The insider shared, “Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that.”

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly’s UN/DN LAQR

As for Machine Gun Kelly, “They plan to be together forever,” the same source spilled. “She wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead.”

Megan was instantly open about the musician feeling like her “soulmate,” and things have only heated up in the months since. MGK, in turn, commented on a recent photo of the stars, saying, “A life without you is worse than death, put a bullet in my head if we have nothing left and if that ever comes, meet me in heaven and lets make love like demons.”

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on Oct. 15, 2021, at 4:37 p.m. PST after they filed to finalize their divorce. It was updated on Dec. 3, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST after a judge returned their divorce judgement. This article was updated on Feb. 9, 2022, at 2:26 p.m. after their divorce was finalized.