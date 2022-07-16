Is today your lucky day?

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, July 15, 2022:

8 – 20 – 26 – 53 – 64 and Megaball 15 Megaplier was 5x

The jackpot was an estimated $480 million with a cash option of $276 million, according to the Mega Millions website. It’s the 10th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $82 million with a cash option of $46.6 million, according to the Powerball website.

Until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now winners will be able to stay anonymous under a new law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Unlucky? Here are 13 crazy things more likely to happen than winning the lottery

Powerball, Mega Millions: These are the luckiest states for jackpot winners

Top Mega Millions jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania $480 million: July 15, 2022:

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mega Millions winning numbers drawing for Friday’s $480M jackpot 7/15