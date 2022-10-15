Mega Millions winner! Winning lottery tickets sold in California, Florida for $494M jackpot

What’s in your wallet? A winning Mega Millions ticket perhaps?

The numbers have dropped for the Friday, Oct. 14 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 9, 22, 26, 41, 44, and the Mega Ball was 19. The Megaplier was 2X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night?

Two ticket purchased matched all six numbers to win a share of the Mega Millions jackpot. One ticket was purchased in California and the other was sold in Florida.

Two more tickets matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million. Winning tickets were bought in North Carolina and New Jersey.

One ticket purchase in Texas matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball and included the Megaplier worth $2 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing will reset to an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $10.0 million, according to megamillions.com.

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday.

How to play Mega Millions

Here’s how to play Mega Millions:

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:

$1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California. $516 million — May 21, 2021; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation’s all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

