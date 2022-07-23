Mega Millions jackpot soars to $790 million

The eye-popping Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing.

There was no winning-ticket sold for Friday night’s $660 million drawing, making the jackpot soar to a whopping $790 million – the third largest in Mega Millions history.

The next drawing will be 11 pm Tuesday.

The numbers drawn Friday night were: 14, 40, 60, 64, 66. The Mega Ball number was 16.

But still check those tickets!

Four lucky ticket-holders have won the second-place prize of $1 million, three of them are Megaplier winners making the tickets worth $3 million.

These lucky winners are in New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Virginia.

Only two Mega Millions jackpot prizes have ever been higher than Friday night’s. A ticket-holder won $1.537 billion in South Carolina in October 2018, and another winner received $1.050 billion in Michigan in January 2021.