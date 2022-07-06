Mega Millions jackpot rises to $400 million for Friday; California tickets win big

No one matched all six balls on Tuesday night so the Mega Millions jackpot will rise to an estimated $400 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

The cash option will be $231.7 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 were: 27 – 31 – 50 – 51 – 61 and Megaball 21. The Megaplier was 4x. The jackpot was $370 million.

Two tickets sold in California matched all five white balls to win $492,603 each, according to the California Lottery. The tickets were sold at a Chevron in Riverside and the other at the Central Market in San Fernando.

The Mega Millions has not been won since April 15 when a ticket sold in Tennessee won $20 million – it was the second time in two drawings the jackpot was won.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $35 million with a cash option of $20.3 million for Wednesday’s drawing, according to the Powerball website. A Vermont lottery player recently won a $366.7 million Powerball jackpot.

Top Mega Millions jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018: Won in Florida

