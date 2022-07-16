Mega Millions jackpot hits $530 million for Tuesday’s drawing; California ticket wins big

The Mega Millions jackpot has topped half a billion dollars.

No one matched all six balls in Friday night’s drawing so the jackpot will rise to $530 million with cash option $304.7 million., according to the Mega Millions website.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot will be eighth largest in the lottery’s history.

The numbers drawn on Friday, July 15, 2022 were: 8 – 20 – 26 – 53 – 64 and Megaball 15. The Megaplier was 5x. The jackpot was $480 million.

While no one took home the grand prize, one ticket sold in at the Albertsons supermarket on Mt. Vernon Avenue in Bakersfield, California matched all five white balls to win $973,668.

The Mega Millions has not been won since April 15 when a ticket sold in Tennessee won $20 million – it was the second time in two drawings the jackpot was won.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $82 million with a cash option of $46.6 million for Saturday night’s drawing, according to the Powerball website.

Top Mega Millions jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey $530 million: July 19, 2022: $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania

