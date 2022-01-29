Mega Millions $421M jackpot won, ticket sold in California

We have a winner!
A ticket in California claimed Mega Millions’ $421 million jackpot following Friday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3, 16, 25, 44, 55 and 13.
The multi-million dollar ticket was purchased at a Chevron gas station outside of Los Angeles, according to the California lottery. It is the 13th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
“It’s a MEGA good Friday for California!” the lottery teased on Twitter after the drawing.
The winner, who has yet to be revealed, will have a $289.5 million cash option.
Four ticket holders matched all five white balls to win 1 million dollars, narrowly missing the jackpot. The tickets were sold in Mississippi, New York, Ohio and Texas.
The Match 5 winner from Ohio hit the Megaplier and will receive an additional $3 million.
Mega Millions went three months without a jackpot winner. In October, an Arizona family won the $108 million.
The latest drawing is the first time Mega Millions surpassed the $420 million mark since a $431 million ticket was sold at a New York pizzeria.
The next Mega Millions will revert to $20 million with the next drawing scheduled for Feb. 1.