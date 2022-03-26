Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios.

Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3.

Changes in the show’s writing staff are likely once a new showrunner is named; DeLoatch released all but one of The Neighborhood‘s Season 3 writers when she came aboard.

Comedy veteran DeLoatch created and executive produces the Netflix multi-camera sitcom Family Reunion, for which she has received two NAACP Image Awards in 2020 and 2021 and a 2020 WGA Award nomination. She also created and executive produced UPN’s romantic comedy Eve and wrote and executive produced TV One’s comedy series Here We Go Again. Her previous series credits include Fuller House, Raven’s Home and Austin & Ally, Born Again Virgin, Bette and Brothers.