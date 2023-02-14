Meet the women hoping to harvest a husband on Farmer Wants a Wife

Farmer Wants a Wife

If you’re one of the millions of viewers who saw the promo for Farmer Wants a Wife during the Super Bowl on Sunday and thought to yourself, “What in the reality TV nonsense is this?” — don’t worry, we have some answers.

Based on an international reality format and hosted by country star Jennifer Nettles, Fox’s new dating show sends 32 hopelessly single city women to find love with one of four unattached farmers: Hunter Grayson, 31, from Watkinsville, Ga.; Ryan Black, 32, from Shelby, N.C.; Landon Heaton, 35, from Alva, Okla.; and Allen Foster, 32, Williamsport, Tenn. Each farmer will bring eight women to his homestead for a chance at romance amidst the livestock, hay, and hard manual labor. (If this sounds vaguely familiar to you, it’s probably because a short-lived U.S. version of Farmer Wants a Wife aired on the CW in 2008.)

So who are these single women competing to be a farmer’s wife? They range in age from 22 to 39, come from cities including MIami, New York, and Chicago, and work in a wide array of jobs, from sommelier to cyber security analyst. Read on to get familiar with the hopefuls before Farmer Wants a Wife premieres on March 8.

RYAN’S LADIES

Brittany

Age: 33

Occupation: Travel blogger

Current Location: Sacramento, CA

Haley R.

Age: 28

Occupation: Recruiter

Current Location: New York, NY

Lily

Age: 24

Occupation: Psychology Student

Current Location: Miami, FL

McKenzie

Age: 29

Occupation: Interior designer

Current Location: Phoenix, AZ

Porschia

Age: 29

Occupation: Accounting assistant

Current Location: Las Colinas, TX

Sara V.

Age: 27

Occupation: Bartender

Current Location: Dallas, TX

Sarah I.

Age: 27

Occupation: Communications for Global Children’s Charity

Current Location: Brooklyn, NY

Shartaysia

Age: 29

Occupation: Mental health therapist

Current Location: Los Angeles, CA

LANDON’S LADIES

Ashley L.

Age: 27

Occupation: Executive coordinator

Current Location: Dallas, TX

Ashley R.

Age: 32

Occupation: AMSA at veteran hospital

Current Location: Orlando, FL

Erica

Age: 27

Occupation: Restaurant GM

Current Location: Manhattan, NY

Heather

Age: 39

Occupation: Real estate investor

Current Location: Dallas, TX

Jessica

Age: 26

Occupation: Waitress

Current Location: Boston, MA

Kylie

Age: 25

Occupation: Veteran affairs advocate

Current Location: Orlando, FL

Nicole

Age: 29

Occupation: Supervisor of radiation oncology

Current Location: Allentown, PA

Zoe

Age: 25

Occupation: Photographer

Current Location: Nashville, TN

ALLEN’S LADIES

Ariana

Age: 31

Occupation: Sales manager

Current Location: Weehawken, NJ

Cassidy Jo

Age: 28

Occupation: Medical sales

Current Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Jordan

Age: 28

Occupation: Yoga teacher

Current Location: Kennesaw, GA

Julia

Age: 24

Occupation: Cyber security analyst

Current Location: San Antonio, TX

Khelsi

Age: 29

Occupation: School teacher

Current Location: Cataula, GA

Kiersten

Age: 30

Occupation: Blogger

Current Location: Nashville, TN

Rebecca

Age: 31

Occupation: Horse trainer

Current Location: Moorpark, CA

Sloan

Age: 34

Occupation: Spirituality coach

Current Location: Miami, FL

HUNTER’S LADIES

DeVonne

Age: 25

Occupation: Director of marketing

Current Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Emma

Age: 24

Occupation: Dance coach

Current Location: Pacific Palisades, CA

Hayley

Age: 31

Occupation: HR manager

Current Location: Chicago, IL

Meghan

Age: 23

Occupation: Event coordinator

Current Location: Midland, TX

Sarah R.

Age: 34

Occupation: Content creator

Current Location: Kansas City, MO

Stephanie

Age: 29

Occupation: Sommelier

Current Location: Temecula, CA

Sydney

Age: 22

Occupation: Music booking agent

Current Location: Nashville, TN

Talia

Age: 32

Occupation: Therapist

Current Location: Atlanta, GA

Farmer Wants a Wife premieres Wednesday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

