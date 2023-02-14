Meet the women hoping to harvest a husband on Farmer Wants a Wife

FOX (3) The women of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’
If you’re one of the millions of viewers who saw the promo for Farmer Wants a Wife during the Super Bowl on Sunday and thought to yourself, “What in the reality TV nonsense is this?” — don’t worry, we have some answers.
Based on an international reality format and hosted by country star Jennifer Nettles, Fox’s new dating show sends 32 hopelessly single city women to find love with one of four unattached farmers: Hunter Grayson, 31, from Watkinsville, Ga.; Ryan Black, 32, from Shelby, N.C.; Landon Heaton, 35, from Alva, Okla.; and Allen Foster, 32, Williamsport, Tenn. Each farmer will bring eight women to his homestead for a chance at romance amidst the livestock, hay, and hard manual labor. (If this sounds vaguely familiar to you, it’s probably because a short-lived U.S. version of Farmer Wants a Wife aired on the CW in 2008.)
So who are these single women competing to be a farmer’s wife? They range in age from 22 to 39, come from cities including MIami, New York, and Chicago, and work in a wide array of jobs, from sommelier to cyber security analyst. Read on to get familiar with the hopefuls before Farmer Wants a Wife premieres on March 8.
RYAN’S LADIES
Brittany
Age: 33
Occupation: Travel blogger
Current Location: Sacramento, CA
Haley R.
Age: 28
Occupation: Recruiter
Current Location: New York, NY
Lily
Age: 24
Occupation: Psychology Student
Current Location: Miami, FL
McKenzie
Age: 29
Occupation: Interior designer
Current Location: Phoenix, AZ
Porschia
Age: 29
Occupation: Accounting assistant
Current Location: Las Colinas, TX
Sara V.
Age: 27
Occupation: Bartender
Current Location: Dallas, TX
Sarah I.
Age: 27
Occupation: Communications for Global Children’s Charity
Current Location: Brooklyn, NY
Shartaysia
Age: 29
Occupation: Mental health therapist
Current Location: Los Angeles, CA
LANDON’S LADIES
Ashley L.
Age: 27
Occupation: Executive coordinator
Current Location: Dallas, TX
Ashley R.
Age: 32
Occupation: AMSA at veteran hospital
Current Location: Orlando, FL
Erica
Age: 27
Occupation: Restaurant GM
Current Location: Manhattan, NY
Heather
Age: 39
Occupation: Real estate investor
Current Location: Dallas, TX
Jessica
Age: 26
Occupation: Waitress
Current Location: Boston, MA
Kylie
Age: 25
Occupation: Veteran affairs advocate
Current Location: Orlando, FL
Nicole
Age: 29
Occupation: Supervisor of radiation oncology
Current Location: Allentown, PA
Zoe
Age: 25
Occupation: Photographer
Current Location: Nashville, TN
ALLEN’S LADIES
Ariana
Age: 31
Occupation: Sales manager
Current Location: Weehawken, NJ
Cassidy Jo
Age: 28
Occupation: Medical sales
Current Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Jordan
Age: 28
Occupation: Yoga teacher
Current Location: Kennesaw, GA
Julia
Age: 24
Occupation: Cyber security analyst
Current Location: San Antonio, TX
Khelsi
Age: 29
Occupation: School teacher
Current Location: Cataula, GA
Kiersten
Age: 30
Occupation: Blogger
Current Location: Nashville, TN
Rebecca
Age: 31
Occupation: Horse trainer
Current Location: Moorpark, CA
Sloan
Age: 34
Occupation: Spirituality coach
Current Location: Miami, FL
HUNTER’S LADIES
DeVonne
Age: 25
Occupation: Director of marketing
Current Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Emma
Age: 24
Occupation: Dance coach
Current Location: Pacific Palisades, CA
Hayley
Age: 31
Occupation: HR manager
Current Location: Chicago, IL
Meghan
Age: 23
Occupation: Event coordinator
Current Location: Midland, TX
Sarah R.
Age: 34
Occupation: Content creator
Current Location: Kansas City, MO
Stephanie
Age: 29
Occupation: Sommelier
Current Location: Temecula, CA
Sydney
Age: 22
Occupation: Music booking agent
Current Location: Nashville, TN
Talia
Age: 32
Occupation: Therapist
Current Location: Atlanta, GA
Farmer Wants a Wife premieres Wednesday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
