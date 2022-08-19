Meet the semifinalist at 2022 U.S. Amateur

After five days of action-packed golf, four players remain at the 2022 U.S. Amateur in Paramus, New Jersey.

The two rounds of stroke play were held at Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club, but since match play started with the Round of 64, Ridgewood has been the lone host.

Created in 1895, the U.S. Amateur is the oldest of the USGA’s 15 championships. After the marathon Thursday featuring the Rounds of 32 and 16, Friday had four matches

One of the biggest storylines entering the quarterfinals was Nicholas Gross, a 15-year-old from Pennsylvania, who took down the No. 8 seed Luke Potter in the Sweet 16. Gross, however, fell in his Friday match.

U.S. Amateur quarterfinal results

No. 16 Dylan Menante (Carlsbad, California) def. No. 56 Nicholas Gross (Downingtown, Pennsylvania), 4 and 3.

No. 36 Sam Bennett (Madisonville, Texas) def. No. 21 Stewart Hagestad (Newport Beach, California), 3 and 2.

No. 34 Ben Carr (Columbus, Georgia) def. No. 26 Alex Price (Hillsboro, Virginia), 2 and 1

No. 59 Derek Hitchner (Minneapolis) def. No. 51 Shea Lague (Jamul, California), 3 and 2.

U.S. Amateur semifinal schedule

No. 16 Dylan Menante vs. No. 36 Sam Bennett, Saturday, 2 p.m. ET

No. 34 Ben Carr vs. No. 59 Derek Hitchner, Saturday, 2:20 p.m. ET

How to watch

Saturday, August 20

Semifinals, Golf Channel, 3–6 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 21

36-hole championship match, Golf Channel: 2–5 p.m. ET

Dylan Menante (Carlsbad, California)

2022 U.S. Amateur

Dylan Menante watches his drive on hole 13 during the quarterfinals at the 2022 U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J. on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Grant Halverson/USGA)

Menante is the eighth-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and this is his fourth appearance at the U.S. Amateur. After earning All-American honors at Pepperdine twice, he’s set to play for the North Carolina Tar Heels for the 2022-23 season.

Sam Bennett (Madisonville, Texas)

2022 U.S. Amateur

Sam Bennett reads a putt on hole two during the round of 32 at the 2022 U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey on Thursday, August 18, 2022. (Grant Halverson/USGA)

Bennett is one of the top-ranked amateurs in the world, sitting at No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. This is his third U.S. Amateur and has been a part of two U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup teams. The 22-year-old made the cut at the U.S. Open earlier this summer at The Country Club, eventually tying for 49th. He was third in the Golfweek/Sagarin college mens rankings at the end of last season.

Ben Carr (Columbus, Georgia)

2022 U.S. Amateur

Ben Carr reacts after making his putt to win his match on hole 19 during the round of 16 at the 2022 U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey on Thursday, August 18, 2022. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Carr is the lowest-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings left at the U.S. Amateur, sitting at No. 70. This is his second U.S. Amateur, with his last coming in 2019. Former PGA Tour player Willy Wilcox is serving as his caddie this week in New Jersey.

Derek Hitchner (Minneapolis)

2022 U.S. Amateur

Derek Hitchner watches his drive on hole four during the quarterfinals at the 2022 U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Grant Halverson/USGA)

Hitchner, competing in his fourth U.S. Amateur, is No. 52 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. The 22-year-old was an All-American honorable mention in 2021-22 at Pepperdine. This is the first time he’s made it through to match play at a U.S. Amateur.

