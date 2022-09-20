Meet the New Pinhead in Hulu’s Horror Reboot

Hulu released an official trailer for the upcoming “Hellraiser” reboot, starring Jamie Clayton as the iconic pin-riddled villain, Pinhead.

In the trailer, Pinhead causes havoc for a young woman named Riley, played by Odessa A’zion. The 2022 reboot follows Riley as she struggles with addiction and comes across an ancient puzzle box whose sole purpose is to summon Cenobites, sadistic supernatural beings that come to Earth from another dimension. The original 1987 film saw Doug Bradley playing the leader of the Cenobites, and only in the later sequels was he then identified as Pinhead. The “Hellraiser” franchise has spanned across four theatrical films, six straight-to-home movies and multiple comic books.

More from Variety

The new film is a new adaptation of Clive Barker’s 1986 novella “The Hellbound Heart,” which Barker also adapted into the original 1987 film. David Bruckner directed the reboot, with Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski co-writing the screenplay from a story they wrote with “Batman Begins” screenwriter David Goyer.

Rounding out the film’s cast is Brandon Flynn, Goran Višnjić, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo and Hiam Abbass.

Spyglass Media Group, who owns the “Hellraiser” IP, started development on the reboot in 2019 and it was greenlit with Bruckner, Collins and Piotrowski attached. A’Zion was cast in the lead role in June 2021, months before filming began in September. The production wrapped on quick turnaround in October, and Clayton was revealed to be playing the iconic villain only after filming concluded.

“Hellraiser” is set for a streaming release on Hulu on October 7. Check out the full trailer below.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.