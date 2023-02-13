Meet the Hunt dynasty, owners of the Kansas City chiefs, and one of the richest families in America

H.L. Hunt, father of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Lamar Hunt, invested in oil and made his family one of America’s richest.Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

The Hunt family is one of the wealthiest families in America. Their fortune came from H.L. Hunt’s early investments in American oil.

His son, the late Lamar Hunt, was a founding member of the American Football League and owner of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Grandson Clark Hunt is the current CEO of the Chiefs — who wonthe Super Bowl this year.

Haroldson Lafayette Hunt was known as one of the richest men in America. He made his fortune in the oil industry.

H.L. Hunt.Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Encyclopedia Britannica, The New York Times

He founded Hunt Oil Company in 1936. He saw great success in the oil business and reportedly used profits to invest in other industries like publishing, cosmetics, and even pecan farming.

H.L. Hunt.Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Encyclopedia Britannica, The New York Times

Hunt died in 1974 with an estimated net worth of between $2 billion and $3 billion.

H.L. Hunt.Shel Hershorn – HA/Inactive/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Encyclopedia Britannica

Hunt had 15 children with three different women, according to Forbes, and his fortune was put into trusts for each of them.

H.L. Hunt and Ruth Ray Hunt.Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Forbes, The Victoria Advocate

One of Hunt’s sons, Lamar Hunt, founded the American Football League.

Lamar Hunt (R).Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Smithsonian Magazine

He also owned the Kansas City Chiefs with his wife Norma until he died in 2006.

Lamar Hunt.Shel Hershorn – HA/Inactive/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Chiefs

Lamar and Nora’s children inherited the team when he died. They still own the franchise today.

Kansas City Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt holds up the Lamar Hunt trophy with his mother, Norma Hunt, widow of the Chiefs founder, Lamar Hunt, after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24.David Eulitt/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Chiefs

Lamar’s family also owns a minority stake in the Chicago Bulls NBA team.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Source: Forbes

They also have a family real estate portfolio that includes SubTropolis, an underground business complex in Kansas City.

41 Action News/YouTube

Source: Forbes

Lamar’s sister, Caroline Hunt, founded Rosewood Hotels & Resorts in 1979 after her father left her The Rosewood Corporation. She died in 2018.

Amanda Edwards/Stringer/Getty Images

Source: The Associated Press

Their brother, William Herbert Hunt, led their oil and gas company Petro-Hunt. He now serves as an advisor and several other family members run the company with him.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Petro-Hunt

Another brother, Ray Lee Hunt, is the wealthiest of all 15 siblings, according to Forbes. He has a net worth of $5.2 billion and currently serves as the chairman for Hunt Consolidated, Inc.

Story continues

YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/Stringer/Getty Images

Source: Forbes, Hunt Consolidated, Inc.

Grandson Clark Hunt is the current CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Clark Hunt.Chris Unger/Getty Images

Read more: Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt

As of 2020, the Hunt family had a combined net worth of $15.5 billion, making them one of the richest families in America.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Forbes, Business Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider