Meet the babies born at 2:22 on 2/22/22

It was an especially lucky “Twosday” for these young families.

A special club of babies, born at 2:22, shares the doubly lucky birthday of 2/22/22.

The date, a five-digit palindrome, is believed to be a particularly good day for new beginnings. That’s especially the case for baby boy Logan Jowill Coreas Vasquez, born at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22 at Long Island’s Catholic Health Mercy Hospital.

Parents Wendy Campos-Vasquez and Mercedes Manual Coreas said their baby boy’s good fortune came down to being at the right place at the right time, a hospital spokesperson told The Post.

Logan Jowill Coreas Vasquez was born at 2:22 pm on Tuesday, 2/22/22 at Catholic Health Mercy Hospital. Mercy Hospital/Facebook

Baby Logan weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces. Mercy Hospital/Facebook

The hospital also welcomed a set of twins — the mother’s second set — at 9:20 and 9:22 a.m.

“New beginnings, starting today,” the mom, Doreen Fairweather, said in a video shared by the spokesperson.

Baby Logan shares the unique birthday with baby Judah — born earlier today at 2:22 a.m. at Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, North Carolina.

But baby Judah’s parents are celebrating for an even bigger reason: Her mom, Aberli Spear, is a cancer survivor. Diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014, Spear wasn’t sure if she’d be able to conceive.

“We prayed that we would have kids,” she told Fox 5. And sure enough, they ended up with their “miracle baby.”

“That’s why we decided to choose the name Judah because it means praise — just praising God for giving us our heart’s desires,” she said.

Aberli and Hank Spear welcomed their daughter, Judah, at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22. Cone Health/Facebook

Judah Grace Spear was also born in delivery room #2 at Alamance Regional Medical Center. Cone Health/Facebook

Other babies in the special “Twosday” club include Simon Thomas, born in Cincinnati, Ohio, at TriHealth Good Samaritan Hospital at 2:22 p.m., according to NBC affiliate WLWT5.

As luck would have it, Simon was also born in room #2 of the hospital.

And in Florence, Alabama, baby Coleson joined his parents earthside at 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday.

The young families weren’t the only ones celebrating the unique date. In Las Vegas, a record number of couples are expected to be tying the knot — sure to never forget their anniversary.

The current record for most weddings performed in a single day was set on July 7, 2007, or 7/7/07, when 4,492 couples were married in Clark County, Nevada, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I think a lot of couples love it because of the symbolism of the twos — the balance, and it’s a couple,” the county clerk said. “It’s really a special day for them.”