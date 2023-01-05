Meet the 30 women chosen for Zach Shallcross

Zach Shallcross is on the hunt for his soulmate once again! The former “Bachelorette” contestant wasn’t lucky in love when he appeared on the ABC dating show last season, but he’s giving it another go as the latest star of “The Bachelor.”
Lucky for us, we don’t have to wait long to watch the 26-year-old tech executive begin his quest for romance. The 27th season of “The Bachelor” premieres on Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET and from the looks of the trailer, there will be plenty of romance and drama.
As a contestant on “The Bachelorette,” Shallcross had chemistry with Rachel Recchia, but their romance didn’t go the distance and he ultimately decided to leave the show towards the end of the season.
This time around, the California native will be putting his heart on the line to find “the one,” and there are 30 ladies vying for his attention. Per the tech executive’s bio, he’s looking for a connection similar to the one his parents have (which he characterizes as “true love”).
If Shallcross is truly seeking a soulmate, he might have luck with Aly, a “Southern sweetheart” and “hopeless romantic” who is ready for marriage, per her ABC bio.
The self-described “family man at heart” could also vibe with Anastasia, who comes from a “big, loving Greek family,” or or Becca, who says her mom is the person she “loves most in this world.” If Shallcross is looking for a bit of excitement, thrill-seeker Ariel might be a great match.
Read on for photos of all 30 women. We’ll be updating this cast list as the show goes on – so you can see who stays and who goes.
Aly, 26
Occupation: Healthcare strategy project manager
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Anastasia, 30
Occupation: Senior content marketing manager
Hometown: Baltimore, Md.
Ariel, 28
Occupation: Freelance marketing
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Bailey, 27
Occupation: Executive Recruiter
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.
Becca, 25
Occupation: Nursing student
Hometown: Burbank, Calif.
Brianna, 24
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Hometown: Jersey City, NJ
Brooklyn, 25
Occupation: Dental Lab Tech
Hometown: Stillwater, Okla.
Cara, 27
Occupation: Corporate recruiter
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.
Cat, 26
Occupation: Professional dancer
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Charity, 26
Occupation: Child and family therapist
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Christina, 25
Occupation: Content creator
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.
Davia, 25
Occupation: Marketing manager
Hometown: Spartanburg, S.C.
Gabi, 25
Occupation: Account executive
Hometown: Pittsford, Vt.
Genevie, 26
Occupation: Neonatal nurse
Hometown: Baltimore City, Md.
Greer, 24
Occupation: Medical sales rep
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Holland, 24
Occupation: Insurance marketer
Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.
Jess, 23
Occupation: E-Commerce coordinator
Hometown: Winter Springs, Fla.
Kaity, 27
Occupation: ER nurse
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Katherine, 26
Occupation: Registered nurse
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Kimberly, 30
Occupation: Hospitality manager
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Kylee, 25
Occupation: Postpartum nurse
Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.
Lekha, 29
Occupation: Financial advisor
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Madison, 26
Occupation: Business owner
Hometown: Fargo, N.D.
Mercedes, 24
Occupation: Non-profit owner
Hometown: Bloomfield, Iowa
Olivia L., 23
Occupation: Patient care technician
Hometown: Rochester, N.Y.
Olivia M., 25
Occupation: Stylist
Hometown: Cinncinnati, Ohio
Sonia, 28
Occupation: Project manager
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Vanessa, 23
Occupation: Restaurant marketer
Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.
Victoria J.
Occupation: Makeup artist
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Viktoria E., 29
Occupation: Nanny
Hometown: Vienna, Austria
This article was originally published on TODAY.com