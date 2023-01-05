Meet the 30 women chosen for Zach Shallcross

Zach Shallcross is on the hunt for his soulmate once again! The former “Bachelorette” contestant wasn’t lucky in love when he appeared on the ABC dating show last season, but he’s giving it another go as the latest star of “The Bachelor.”

Lucky for us, we don’t have to wait long to watch the 26-year-old tech executive begin his quest for romance. The 27th season of “The Bachelor” premieres on Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET and from the looks of the trailer, there will be plenty of romance and drama.

As a contestant on “The Bachelorette,” Shallcross had chemistry with Rachel Recchia, but their romance didn’t go the distance and he ultimately decided to leave the show towards the end of the season.

This time around, the California native will be putting his heart on the line to find “the one,” and there are 30 ladies vying for his attention. Per the tech executive’s bio, he’s looking for a connection similar to the one his parents have (which he characterizes as “true love”).

If Shallcross is truly seeking a soulmate, he might have luck with Aly, a “Southern sweetheart” and “hopeless romantic” who is ready for marriage, per her ABC bio.

The self-described “family man at heart” could also vibe with Anastasia, who comes from a “big, loving Greek family,” or or Becca, who says her mom is the person she “loves most in this world.” If Shallcross is looking for a bit of excitement, thrill-seeker Ariel might be a great match.

Read on for photos of all 30 women. We’ll be updating this cast list as the show goes on – so you can see who stays and who goes.

Aly, 26

Aly. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Healthcare strategy project manager

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Anastasia, 30

Anastasia. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Senior content marketing manager

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Ariel, 28

Ariel. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Freelance marketing

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Bailey, 27

Bailey. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Executive Recruiter

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Becca, 25

Becca. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Nursing student

Hometown: Burbank, Calif.

Brianna, 24

Brianna. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Hometown: Jersey City, NJ

Story continues

Brooklyn, 25

Brooklyn. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Dental Lab Tech

Hometown: Stillwater, Okla.

Cara, 27

Cara. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Corporate recruiter

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Cat, 26

Cat. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Professional dancer

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Charity, 26

Charity. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Child and family therapist

Hometown: Columbus, Ga.

Christina, 25

Christina. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Content creator

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Davia, 25

Davia. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Marketing manager

Hometown: Spartanburg, S.C.

Gabi, 25

Gabi. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Account executive

Hometown: Pittsford, Vt.

Genevie, 26

Genevie. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Neonatal nurse

Hometown: Baltimore City, Md.

Greer, 24

Greer. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Medical sales rep

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Holland, 24

Holland. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Insurance marketer

Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.

Jess, 23

Jessica. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: E-Commerce coordinator

Hometown: Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaity, 27

Kaity. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: ER nurse

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Katherine, 26

Katherine. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Registered nurse

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Kimberly, 30

Kimberly. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Hospitality manager

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Kylee, 25

Kylee. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Postpartum nurse

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Lekha, 29

Lekha. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Financial advisor

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Madison, 26

Madison. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Business owner

Hometown: Fargo, N.D.

Mercedes, 24

Mercedes. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Non-profit owner

Hometown: Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia L., 23

Olivia L. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Patient care technician

Hometown: Rochester, N.Y.

Olivia M., 25

Olivia M. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Stylist

Hometown: Cinncinnati, Ohio

Sonia, 28

Sonia. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Project manager

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Vanessa, 23

Vanessa. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Restaurant marketer

Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.

Victoria J.

Victoria J. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Makeup artist

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Viktoria E., 29

Viktoria E. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Occupation: Nanny

Hometown: Vienna, Austria

This article was originally published on TODAY.com