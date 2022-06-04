Meet ‘Lula’, the former president leading the polls after 10 years out of office

Meet ‘Lula’, the former president leading the polls after 10 years out of office

by

Associated Press

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won’t be charged

Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been indicted on charges that he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the Justice Department spared two other advisers, including the ex-president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, from criminal prosecution. The department’s decision to not prosecute Meadows and Dan Scavino, another adviser to former President Donald Trump, was revealed in a letter sent Friday by a federal prosecutor to a lawyer for the House of Representatives. The move was reported hours after the indictment of Navarro and a subsequent, fiery court appearance in which he vowed to contest the contempt of Congress charges.