Meet Louis Klein, the 12-year-old walking in putts on the DP World Tour

What were you doing when you were 12? If we had to guess, we’d say you weren’t playing in a professional golf tournament.

Well, meet Louis Klein, a 12-year-old competing on the DP World Tour, formally known as the European Tour, this week at the D+D Real Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic.

Klein posted an opening-round 4-over 76 on Thursday. He was even par through 17 holes before stumbling to a quadruple-bogey 8 at the par-4 18th. On Friday, Klein was 2 under through 12 holes before playing his final six at 4 over for a day-two 2-over 74.

Despite the tough finish, the young man walked in this long par putt at the par-3 third, his 12th of the day, during the second round and the fans loved it.

Matteo Manassero is the youngest player to win on the DP World Tour. He was 17 when he won by four at the 2010 Castello Masters.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek