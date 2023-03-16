Meet Ivy Getty, the 28-year-old heiress to the Getty oil fortune and a member of one of the richest families in America

Ivy Getty attends The 2022 Met Gala.Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Ivy Getty is the great-granddaughter of American oil tycoon and industrialist Jean Paul Getty.

She is also an heiress to the family’s vast fortune, which was valued at $5.4 billion in 2015.

In 2021, Getty married photographer Tobias Engel in a ceremony officiated by Nancy Pelosi.

Ivy Getty is the great-granddaughter of Jean Paul Getty, an oil tycoon who made his fortune during the 1900s.

Ivy Getty attends the 2019 BritWeek Car Rally.Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

As a member of one of the richest — and most private — families in America, Ivy Getty’s personal net worth is largely unknown to the public. However, in 2015, Forbes estimated the Getty family’s fortune to be $5.4 billion.

Here’s what we know about her life and the fortune she is set to inherit.

Jean Paul Getty, the son of oil millionaire George F. Getty, made his first million in the oil trading business by 24. By the time of his death, he was widely considered to be one of the richest men in the world.

Oil multi-millionaire and art collector J. Paul Getty circa 1960.Hulton Archive/Getty Images

At the time of his death in 1976, Jean Paul Getty was worth around $2 billion, or the equivalent of $3.5 billion in 2023.

J. Paul Getty was also infamously recognized for refusing to pay his grandson’s ransom of $17 million after he was kidnapped by individuals linked to the Italian mafia. After a newspaper received John Paul Getty III’s severed ear in the mail, Getty negotiated a ransom of $2.2 million that led to his grandson’s release five months after being captured.

Ivy Love Getty is the only child of J. Paul Getty’s grandson John Gilbert Getty.

Ivy Getty is seen in Paris, France, on March 1, 2023.Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ivy Getty was born on December 20, 1994, in San Francisco. Her mother is jewelry designer Alyssa Boothby.

Her father, John Gilbert Getty, died at age 52 on November 20, 2020, from complications of an accidental drug overdose.

“I will forever be the proudest daughter,” she wrote in a tribute to her father on Instagram after his death.

She was raised by her grandparents Ann Getty and Gordon Getty, whose net worth is currently $2.1 billion, at the family’s famed San Francisco mansion.

Ann Getty, wife of Gordon Getty, decorating tables for a Christmas celebration at their home in Pacific Heights, San Francisco, in 1979.Slim Aarons/Getty Images

Gordon Getty, a classical-music composer and winemaker, has a net worth of $2.1 billion, according to Forbes. He was once the sole trustee of the family trust, however, the fortune was broken up into six separate trusts in 1985, with Gordon Getty receiving $750 million, according to The New York Times.

Ann and Gordon Getty were married for 56 years before she died in 2020. They had four sons together, including Ivy’s father. Gordon Getty also has three daughters from what The Guardian called “a secret second family.”

Ann and Gordon’s home in the luxe neighborhood of Pacific Heights featured views of the San Francisco Bay and was filled with a vast collection of priceless antiques, wallpapers, and furnishings.

In 2022, an enormous collection of the house’s treasures, including artworks by Henri Matisse, was slated for auction. This sale was expected to garner roughly $180 million, according to Town & Country.

Ivy Getty grew up traveling the world, thanks to her grandmother.

Ivy Getty in 2019.PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

“Education was very important to Ann, so each year she planned educational trips for Ivy and her school friends,” Jo Schuman, Ivy Getty’s godmother and Ann Getty’s best friend, told Magazine C.

“They would take the Getty jet to study art in Paris, learn about animal welfare on safari in Africa, exposing Ivy to the world and learning she loved. Ivy had a very cosmopolitan upbringing.”

After attending Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City to pursue a career in modeling.

Ivy Getty is seen on the front row of the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week 2023.Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

She is now signed with Ford Models and has had photo spreads in Town & Country Magazine and Elle, according to her Instagram page, which has over 80,000 followers.

She frequently attends high-profile events like Paris Fashion Week and the Met Gala.

Ivy Getty attends The 2022 Met Gala.Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Photos from Getty’s social-media accounts show the heiress attending Paris and Milan Fashion Week events, as well as taking extravagant vacations to Positano, Italy, and St. Moritz, a luxury alpine resort town in Switzerland.

In November 2021, Ivy Getty married photographer Tobias Engel in a lavish star-studded ceremony.

Tobias Engel and Ivy Getty in Paris in July 2022.Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Getty and Engel first met through a family member and started dating after reuniting at a Paris Fashion Week event.

“I saw this cute guy who was taking photos of the event and of me,” she told Vogue in November 2021. “I naturally went over, and we started talking. Quickly we realized that we had met before, the year before.”

Engel later proposed with a sapphire engagement ring with diamonds added from a necklace once owned by Getty’s grandmother.

For her opulent San Francisco wedding, Getty wore a custom couture gown completely covered in broken mirror shards designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. Gordon Getty, her grandfather, walked her down the aisle, and “The Queen’s Gambit” actress Anya Taylor-Joy served as maid of honor.

Nancy Pelosi, a Getty family friend, officiated the ceremony at San Francisco City Hall, while the reception was held at the Getty mansion. The total cost for the ceremony alone added up to $102,546, according to public records reviewed by The San Francisco Chronicle.

Getty now owns multiple properties with her husband: a penthouse in Lower Manhattan, which was partially designed by her grandmother, and an apartment in London.

Ivy Getty attends Paris Fashion Week 2021.Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images

The Manhattan penthouse is their primary residence.

“Toby and I have lived so many places, and our friends are a very eclectic group,” Getty told C Magazine, though she said that the Getty mansion in San Francisco still holds a special place in the couple’s heart.

“My grandmother interior designed each room of the house which allows me to feel as if she is there with me,” she told Vogue in November 2021. “Her presence is everywhere in that home.”

Read the original article on Insider